Wonderschool Offers Technology to Provide Free Training for New Mexico Residents Seeking to Open Family Child Care Programs

Wonderschool

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

In collaboration with the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, new program will support prospective child care providers

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool, the innovative child care platform, has launched "Wonderschool Academy" in New Mexico, a free program to help prospective providers start child care businesses out of their homes.  In collaboration with the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD), Wonderschool will offer its technology to support New Mexico-based parents, teachers, or anyone who loves working with children in a virtual eight-week training program, where they will learn how to create a sustainable child care business. The deadline for prospective providers to apply to the program is February 21, 2024.

Access to child care has been a growing concern for New Mexico caretakers as families struggle to find care. In fact, 14 of New Mexico's 33 counties – home to about 21% of the total population – could be classified as child care deserts. As a way to provide in-person and virtual accessibility, Wonderschool Academy will be offering its first hybrid cohort. The program is designed to be inclusive and bring more providers to the region with the goal of filling the child care gap. With options for diverse challenges, participants will have the choice between accessing the class from their home on Zoom, or gathering in a physical space.

"At Wonderschool, we are dedicated to removing barriers and making it easier for participants to start their programs so we can do our part in solving the child care crisis," said Darcy Heath, New Supply Senior Manager at Wonderschool. "We know that starting a child care business on your own can be intimidating. Many of the business owners we've worked with have faced unique challenges. That's why we're committed to providing free training for New Mexico residents to get licensed and offer tools, resources, and coaching to help our providers successfully overcome those challenges."

Wonderschool Academy participants will be able to design, launch, and enroll students into their own child care program and use Wonderschool's AI technology and tools to run their successful small business. They will receive 1:1 coaching and support with tools and strategies for running their business and how to market it, and preparing for state licensing. Upon graduating from Wonderschool Academy, participants will receive up to $500 for the first year of insurance for their program, up to $500 for their licensing fees and support costs, and a complimentary, professional photoshoot of their space.

Wonderschool Academy Eligibility Requirements:  +

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Must live in the home where the program will run
  • Must be able to pass background check
  • Apply by February 21, 2024

"I am so thankful for all the support that Wonderschool has given me in opening my home child care. It felt like a daunting process at first, but the coaching, courses and resources have helped tremendously," said Jessica Gomez, a recent Wonderschool Academy graduate. "Having Wonderschool alongside me on this journey makes everything easier and allows me to successfully run my business."

Wonderschool is now accepting applications for immediate childcare business support. Apply here to be a part of the first live (or hybrid) Wonderschool Academy cohort by February 21, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.wonderschool.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Wonderschool
Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Time's Most Influential Companies in 2022, Wonderschool is venture-backed by Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

