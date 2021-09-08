Wonderschool Opens Its Doors to Afghan Refugees

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool, an online child care management platform that makes it easier to find quality child care and streamlines the business of running child care programs, announced today it will be providing its platform free of charge to all Afghan refugees. To assist those resettling, Wonderschool is waiving all fees for the platform. Wonderschool will offer end-to-end onboarding in both English and Pashto.

"In response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the displacement of Afghan refugees, Wonderschool is committed to providing essential services to create jobs and ensure long-term stability," says Wonderschool CEO Chris Bennett. "It is our responsibility to support resettled families as they rebuild their lives and communities."

In addition to waiving fees for the platform, Wonderschool will provide all applicants with a turnkey website to advertise their child care program, $300 to advertise their business on Yelp, and support for new partners to launch their program live in as little as two months. Afghan applicants will not be required to join the Wonderschool waitlist; rather, they will join an expedited onboarding process led by a dedicated Wonderschool onboarder. Wonderschool will also offer support in both English and Pashto throughout the entirety of the onboarding process to ensure all refugees are able to earn income as quickly as possible.

Afghan applicants will have access to Wonderschool's entire suite of services, including:

Turnkey websites so families can find, tour, and enroll in programs;

Tour, enrollment and waitlist management;

Parent communications, online billing and expense tracking; and

A community of like-minded professionals from all walks of life willing to offer support.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best— teaching—and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. Learn more at www.wonderschool.com.

SOURCE Wonderschool