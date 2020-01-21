Wonderschool Rounds Out Executive Team with Hire of VP of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderschool , the leading network of quality early childhood education programs, has been building a team of experienced key executives throughout 2019 to support its growth and expansion in 2020. Starting with VP of Engineering Javier Lopez, formerly of Pendo, Wonderschool has continued to build a seasoned leadership team with deep marketplace experience by adding VP of Marketing Stephen Rodriguez from Scoot/Bird, VP of People Carly Guthrie, and VP of Operations Tristram Hewitt of Turo.

Wonderschool's most recent leadership team addition, VP of Product Daniel (Danny) Breiner, comes to Wonderschool from competitor WeeCare, and rounds out the executive team with product leadership. Daniel has developed extensive product and marketplace experience during his time at Dog Vacay and Omaze, that he brings to the company as they expand.

Danny's product leadership will help the company to build out Wonderschool's technology platform that supports the Director's ability to manage enrollments, operations, licensing, and accounting. In addition, Danny will strengthen the company's efforts to improve a parent's ability to easily find, assess, and enroll in quality child care programs in their area.

"We are excited to have Danny join in on our mission to ensure every child has access to early education that helps them realize their potential," says Chris Bennett, co-founder and CEO of Wonderschool. "As a parent of a toddler, Danny truly understands our customers and is committed to improving our product for both parents and our early childhood educators who need support as entrepreneurs."

Wonderschool recently announced its plans to expand nationally , beginning with the cities and metropolitan areas surrounding Boston, Mass., Chicago, Ill., Houston, Texas, and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. These new markets are part of Wonderschool's rapid national expansion plan to serve families and children affected by child care deserts and a national early childhood education gap. Strengthening Wonderschool's leadership team is part of a strategy to support continued success.

For more information please visit www.wonderschool.com.

About Wonderschool

Wonderschool is building the largest network of high-quality early education programs. Wonderschool offers a diversity of options and combines engaged teachers and thoughtful education with the warmth of a family program while maintaining standards that go above and beyond state requirements. By providing dedicated support, technology, training, mentorship, and community, Wonderschool lets teachers focus on what they do best -- teaching -- and allows them to earn a sustainable living in the field they love. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Education in 2019, Wonderschool is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round, Omidyar, Unusual Ventures, and Gary Community Investments, among others. www.wonderschool.com .

