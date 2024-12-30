Wondershare and Dolby Join Forces to Bring Dolby Vision Editing Capability to Filmora Users

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, a leader in creative software solutions, has joined hands with Dolby Laboratories to bring the Dolby Vision capability to Wondershare's popular video editing software, Filmora. This collaboration aims to empower content creators by enhancing their ability to produce visually striking, high-quality videos with the advanced HDR imaging of Dolby Vision. This is a major step forward in Wondershare's mission to provide cutting-edge tools for creative professionals and enthusiasts.

Through this collaboration, Wondershare and Dolby are delivering the enhanced video editing experience with Dolby Vision, first to Filmora users on iOS and macOS devices, who can now explore creative possibilities like never before. Filmora users on Android devices can expect to upgrade their editing capabilities with Dolby Vision on the app in 2025.

Dolby Vision – the imaging innovation embraced by the world's top storytellers – is now in the hands of any creator, so any moment can be captured and shared with stunning picture quality. Whether you're recording first steps or weekend adventures, capture stunning videos with a dazzling array of colors, sharper contrast, and richer details. Dolby Vision goes beyond HDR and pulls you in with dynamic picture quality that brings your favorite moments to life.

With Dolby Vision, Filmora users can now deliver videos with stunning picture quality like never before.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing, over 2,300,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Empowering over 100 million users worldwide, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified," Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Anireel, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub, AniEraser for image recovery and editing.With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology