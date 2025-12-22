Wondershare Announces Strategic Collaboration with Topaz Labs to Bring Industry-Leading AI Video Enhancement to Its Creative Software Ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Topaz Labs, a pioneer in AI-powered video enhancement. As part of the initial rollout, Topaz's diffusion-driven enhancement model, Starlight, has been integrated into Wondershare's all-in-one AI Video Converter & Enhancer, UniConverter, with plans to expand the integration across additional products—including Wondershare Filmora, Wondershare SelfyzAI, Wondershare Repairit, and more—in future updates. This partnership marks a significant leap in video enhancement performance, giving users access to capabilities traditionally reserved for advanced production pipelines.

The global video production market was valued at $98.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $746.88 billion by 2030, reflecting a rapid 33.5% CAGR. As video creation continues to surge, creators increasingly require higher-fidelity visual outputs across a broader variety of source materials. Wondershare has long been committed to elevating the creative experience by partnering with leading technology innovators. The collaboration with Topaz Labs reflects this commitment and reinforces Wondershare's long-term vision of building a robust, AI-driven creative ecosystem. By bringing advanced AI models into its product lineup, Wondershare aims to provide creators with more powerful and intuitive tools that enhance both the quality and versatility of their content.

Topaz Labs Starlight stands as the world's first diffusion-based AI model for video enhancement and the only solution to deliver full temporal consistency across frames. Through its integration with UniConverter, the tool now offers exceptional detail reconstruction and unifies five key restoration tasks—upscaling, denoising, deblurring, de-aliasing, and sharpening—within a seamless, one-click workflow capable of elevating even sub-480p footage to HD or 4K quality. Powered by cloud-based compute, the process requires no high-end GPU, allowing everyday devices to achieve professional-grade results at speed. From restoring legacy footage and improving low-resolution online videos to clarifying animated linework and upgrading AI-generated materials, UniConverter substantially broadens the range of content creators can enhance, refine, and repurpose.

"Wondershare has always been committed to empowering creators by bringing advanced technologies into accessible, easy-to-use tools," said Sam Zhang, Vice President of Wondershare. "We are delighted to collaborate with Topaz Labs, whose leadership in AI video enhancement aligns closely with our mission. This partnership marks an exciting step forward, and we will continue exploring new collaborations and innovations that help creators produce exceptional content with greater efficiency and confidence."

"For years, Wondershare has been a leader in video editing and production technology," says Dr. Suraj Raghuraman, Head of AI Engine at Topaz Labs. "Much like our team here at Topaz, Wondershare has built a reputation for innovation and quality in their tools, so we're thrilled to partner with them to bring world-class video enhancement to UniConverter, and soon to other Wondershare products as well."

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

