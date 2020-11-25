Wondershare DemoCreator Now Supports MacOS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has recently released Version 4.2 of Wondershare DemoCreator with new features and extensive compatibility with macOS. Apart from extending its support for macOS, the update includes improved user guides interface, GPU acceleration, video export extensions, multi-screen recording, and other features.

"DemoCreator's Version 4.2 will surely make it easier for anyone to record and create video content of different kinds. Now Mac users can also access DemoCreator now and use its recording and editing features in one place to meet their requirements," said Frank Zhang, Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator.

The following are some of the major Wondershare DemoCreator features:

Compatible with macOS

Mac users can now install DemoCreator on their devices. The app runs on leading versions like macOS 10.15 (Catalina), macOS 10.14 (Mojave), and macOS 10.13 (High Sierra).

Mac users can now install DemoCreator on their devices. The app runs on leading versions like macOS 10.15 (Catalina), macOS 10.14 (Mojave), and macOS 10.13 (High Sierra). Seamless video export

Videos can be exported without transcoding, adding more speed to the process. Supported export formats include MP4, WMV, AVI, MOV, GIF, MP3.

Videos can be exported without transcoding, adding more speed to the process. Supported export formats include MP4, WMV, AVI, MOV, GIF, MP3. Multi-screen recording

When two computer monitors are connected, users can select the recording area in any monitor. DemoCreator screen recorder gives users complete control to record one or two screens.

When two computer monitors are connected, users can select the recording area in any monitor. DemoCreator screen recorder gives users complete control to record one or two screens. GPU Acceleration

DemoCreator's advanced GPU acceleration feature makes app operations smoother and faster.

Additionally, DemoCreator Version 4.2 also offers updated recording and video editing features such as cursor effects, caption support, green screen editing, transitions, animations, and many more.

Wondershare DemoCreator is free to download and does not have time limit for video recording. Premium features can be purchased at a subscription cost of $6.99 per month.

About DemoCreator

DemoCreator is a professional all-in-one screen recorder with amazing features to record, edit and publish demos presentations, tutorials and much more. Wondershare DemoCreator allows educators, creators, gamers and entrepreneurs to record their creative moments on their screens. Its current version offers all features to Mac users.

Several user-friendly tutorials are also available, making it easier for beginners to learn how to use the app.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. Wondershare is committed to creating simple and easy-to-use software for users. Dedicated to becoming a global and influential platform of software solutions, Wondershare already has its presence in over 150 countries and is known as a leading software developer in numerous domains.

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

http://wondershare.com

