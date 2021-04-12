Wondershare Document Cloud V1.3 Rolls Out New Collaborative Annotations and Comments Feature

"We're excited about this new feature because it greatly enhances the collaborative capabilities of our robust cloud storage platform," said Shelley Xie, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement. "Document Cloud is a natural extension of the Wondershare PDFelement ecosystem for better remote work, and collaborative document workflows. This new feature aims to provide Wondershare users a true multi-terminal experience, no matter the system or device they prefer to work on."

The new feature comprises personal as well as multi-user annotations to mark-up files uploaded to the Wondershare Document Cloud. Users can now add personal comments and notes to files, as well as add publicly visible markups that can be seen by other authorized users. The feature is permission-based, so users can control permission assignments, setting it to either 'view' or 'view and comment'.

Some Key Features of Wondershare Document Cloud

Secure cloud storage for PDF workflows

Global accessibility using SSO (single sign-on) protocols

Enterprise-grade security for stored and in-transit documents

Integrated electronic signature feature with two options - capture multiple e-signatures on a single copy of a document or one signature per copy

Large template library that can be customized or created from scratch

Multiple actions on stored files - delete, rename, share, send for signature, etc.

Integration with PDFelement Pro DC for Windows - upload, download, and send for signing

Secure emails with added security code

Users and third-party signers can create and e-Sign PDF documents without downloading any software

Price and Compatibility

Wondershare Document Cloud starts at $9.99 quarterly, while the cloud-integrated PDFelement Pro DC starts at $29.99 quarterly. As a browser-based product, Document Cloud can be accessed on any connected system running a modern browser. It is OS-agnostic and can work with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and ChromeOS, and other major operating systems.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://pdfcloud.wondershare.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare