Wondershare Expands the Data Recovery Capabilities for Dr.Fone Android

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has announced the release of expanded capabilities for its Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (Android) utility version 10.9.0. The Android toolkit now includes the ability to recover WhatsApp data, messages, and media without a backup, including group conversations, starred messages, TV video, audio, and other data types. This further extends the product's existing ability to retrieve data from internal storage, broken Android devices, and SD cards.

"We are extremely proud of the Dr.Fone team for delivering these stellar features in record time," said Allyn Liu, Senior Product Manager of Wondershare Dr.Fone. "We hope to continue to delight our loyal customers in the coming days with even more robust mobile data management capabilities to strengthen the Dr.Fone applications."

Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (Android) is a powerful application for Android smartphones and tablets. The new features build on its ability to recover data from broken devices, memory cards, and internal storage under several conditions. Some of the key features include:

Covers a range of data loss scenarios - deletion, rooting errors, black screen, ROM flashing, factory reset, etc.

Recovers data from phones with smashed screens and inaccessible devices.

Simple 3-step data recovery process.

Selective file recovery - preview, select, retrieve.

Scanning and preview offered for free.

Wondershare Dr.Fone - Data Recovery (Android) is now available for Windows starting from $39.95 USD/Year. To learn more about how to recover WhatsApp data and other files with Dr.Fone Recovery (Android), please visit the official website.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

