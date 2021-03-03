Wondershare FamiSafe 4.5 Update Brings Advanced Parental Control Solutions

"We always aim to provide a better and customized FamiSafe user experience to satisfy the needs and expectations of our customers," said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "With its new interface and features, Wondershare FamiSafe 4.5 lightens the worries of parents by keeping their kids safe online, providing easy-to-use tools to monitor and protect their privacy."

The new version makes parental control more efficient with an improved interface. Parents can see the main online activity of several children on their parental dashboard and don't need to switch between different devices, making it more convenient for bigger families.

Additionally, parents can monitor and receive notifications whenever there are unusual behaviors like suspicious site navigation, watching blocked YouTube videos or installing unknown apps. Also, with the new Screen Time feature, parents can easily create comprehensive screen time rules: from blocking apps, setting screen time schedules or limiting screen time, all from a single dashboard.

Wondershare FamiSafe 4.5 (iOS) includes the following new features:

Content Management: Block in-app purchases in the App Store and explicit content on Apple Books.

Browsing History: Monitor web history on main browsers.

SafeSearch: Filter content from Google and Bing search results automatically.

App blocker: Block or set schedules on individual apps with Internet features.

Screen Time: Set up allow lists by age rating.

Packed with more features on its new iOS version, FamiSafe 4.5 lets parents fully control their kids' Apple devices. Parents can now block specific risky apps or age-inappropriate app categories. They also can monitor dangerous sites kids visited before and block unwanted in-app purchases.

Wondershare FamiSafe has other powerful features to keep kids safe offline: Its location services allow real-time tracking of your kids' location, location history, and geofence setting. The Driving Report feature monitors teens' driving activity details like average speed and highest speed, instilling better driving habits.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare FamiSafe is available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Users can download FamiSafe from the Google Play Store or App Store to get a three-day free trial, and then, enjoy all the features with a starting price of $9.99 per month (up to five devices). For more information about Wondershare FamiSafe, visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

