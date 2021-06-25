Wondershare Famisafe 5.0 Rolls Out New features for Android and Customized Solutions for Schools

TikTok History: Monitor your kid's TikTok video view history, including video descriptions, hashtags, thumbnails, TikTok influencers, and screen time.

Monitor your kid's TikTok video view history, including video descriptions, hashtags, thumbnails, TikTok influencers, and screen time. Content Manage: Allow parents to prevent installation of new apps, block camera and SMS

"We are proud to share that FamiSafe 5.0 is the first one to provide TikTok monitoring. This version also includes the Content Management function to prevent kids from secretly installing risky apps," said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "Parents can now supervise and manage kids' devices from the online dashboard. They can also check device rules on the improved dashboard and don't need to repeatedly click features to check."

FamiSafe also offers other key features to keep kids safe online like detecting risky social media messages, scheduling screen time, tracking real-time location, and filtering websites.

"Another important update is that FamiSafe has specially launched a customized plan for schools to improve the students' online safety. It is a professional solution that provides easy-to-use remote management to supervise multiple students' digital devices. School administrators can manage Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Kindle Fire seamlessly by using the control panel," Li said.

Wondershare FamiSafe for Schools (Web) offers the following specialized settings:

Dashboard: an intuitive and intelligent panel to give a quick insight to the basic information and device activity summary, including abnormal device behaviors and uninstalls.

Easily monitor and manage different classes by adding groups.

Monitor the status of different student devices. Quickly spot abnormal device data.

Invite related personnel as administrators or monitors to manage devices.

Just as the regular plan, FamiSafe for school provides many key features such as website filtering and app controls. The solution can schedule screen time, enforce time limits, and track down mobile devices. It also helps schools detect potential risky situations for students including cyberbullying, violence, and suicidal thoughts.

"We are always striving to improve our app to make sure kids are learning in a better and safer way. FamiSafe 5.0 can help educators and parents to teach kids how to navigate the digital world in a safe way," Li added.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app available for Android, IOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Users can download FamiSafe from the Google Play Store or App Store to get a free 3-day trial, and then enjoy all the features with a starting price of $9.99 per month (up to five devices).

For those interested in FamiSafe for Schools, they can also get a free trial, and then a plan with a starting price of $39.98 per month from the FamiSafe website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/school.html.

For the latest news about Wondershare FamiSafe, please visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

