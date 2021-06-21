Wondershare FamiSafe Launches Campaign to Support Cybersmile

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare FamiSafe has recently started a campaign to raise awareness on the effects of cyberbullying by inviting users to raise their voices against this practice in social media. As people participate, FamiSafe will donate to Cybersmile to help create a positive internet environment.

Words do have power, and sometimes hurtful words can lead to anxiety, depression, self-harm, and even suicide. But change can start with a single social media post in the cyberworld. FamiSafe invites people to promote positive posts on their Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtags #FamiSafe and #NoCyberbullying. Participants need to submit the post to light up their own light. After it's done, they will have their own star and help with the donation.

FamiSafe has lots of features to protect kids against cyberbullying and let parents know about their online activities and receive alerts for concerning situations.

Explicit Content Detection : parents can spot bullying words on their kid's main social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram and get instant warnings. Also, it can let parents create exclusive word lists to protect their children.

: parents can spot bullying words on their kid's main social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram and get instant warnings. Also, it can let parents create exclusive word lists to protect their children. Activity report: Parents get access to kids' daily phone activities and get notified of suspicious online behaviors.

Parents get access to kids' daily phone activities and get notified of suspicious online behaviors. Screen Time: Parents can track screen time and control obsessive social media usage.

"It is important for kids and parents to understand the current online community issues and protect themselves," explains Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "We aim to build a better internet environment for the new generations of internet users."

FamiSafe's campaign runs from June 1 to the 30th, 2021(Eastern Time). Every time someone completes the challenge and lights up their star, FamiSafe will donate $0.5 to the Cybersmile Foundation. The donation to Cybersmile will be directed to providing counseling sessions, long-term support and guidance for victims, and independent surveys and research about online abuse. The record and proof of the donation will be shared on FamiSafe's official social media and website.

Wondershare FamiSafe has other powerful features to keep kids safe online: It can track their real-time location, monitors their web history, and filters risky websites.

About FamiSafe

Wondershare FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app available for Android, IOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Users can download FamiSafe from the Google Play Store or App Store to get a three-day free trial, and then, enjoy all the features with a starting price of $9.99 per month (up to five devices). For more information about Wondershare FamiSafe, visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

https://www.wondershare.com/

