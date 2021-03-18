Wondershare FamiSafe Launches Internet Safety Campaign to Protect Kids Online

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online safety is the utmost concern for every parent. Since its launch in 2018 as a parental control app, Wondershare FamiSafe has helped parents keep their kids safe online and pointed out some of the most common online dangers. For the past two years, FamiSafe has released content detection features and led anti-cyberbullying campaigns. Recently, it also started the Internet Safety campaign to raise awareness on the most common practices of online predators and invite families to sign online safety contracts to protect their kids against this threat.

For the Internet Safety campaign, Wondershare FamiSafe made a special video to inform users about the most common practices of online predators and created family online safety contracts to foster online safety for kids and talk openly about this crucial issue. The campaign video is intended for parents and kids to understand the patterns online predators follow in online environments. To help kids recognize the red flags, the digital contract lists safe practices when it comes to sharing personal information, web browsing, and app usage. The families who sign and share their contracts can get incentives by doing so, promoting information and awareness.

Additionally, to fight against this online issue, FamiSafe uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect suspicious social media messages and explicit photos while preserving the kids' privacy with advanced security technologies. These features have been created by FamiSafe to help protect over two million children worldwide and alert parents about potential dangers:

Explicit Content Detection: Detects and alerts on suspicious text messages on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Kik. It also allows parents to create lists of risky keywords.

Suspicious Photos: Detects explicit images in the kids' phone galleries and sends real-time warnings to parents to take measures.

"FamiSafe's mission is to keep kids safe. Alerting parents is not enough. We also want to encourage families to start conversations around Internet Safety and build trust at home," said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "That's why we started this Internet Safety Campaign. It can help parents communicate openly with their kids to foster responsible and safe online practices for everyone".

The Wondershare FamiSafe Internet Safety campaign will last until Apr 3, 2021. Families who have signed and shared their contracts using the campaign hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram can enter the giveaway of free 1-month licenses from FamiSafe. The ones who get more likes on their shared posts will have more chances to win an iPhone 12 Mini. The winners will be announced on April 9, 2021, on FamiSafe's official Facebook page.

Wondershare FamiSafe has other powerful features to keep kids safe online: It tracks their daily phone usage, limits their screen time, monitors their web history, and filters risky websites.

About Wondershare FamiSafe

Wondershare FamiSafe is a powerful and full-featured parental control app available for Android, IOS, Windows, Mac, and Amazon Kindle Fire. Users can download FamiSafe from the Google Play Store or App Store to get a three-day free trial and then enjoy all the features with a starting price of $9.99 per month (up to five devices).

For more information about Wondershare FamiSafe, please visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

