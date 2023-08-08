Wondershare Filmora 12.5's Exciting New Updates to Help Monetize your Craft

News provided by

Wondershare

08 Aug, 2023, 14:35 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora recently launched Filmora 12.5, the latest version of its leading AI-powered video editing software, bringing updates to exciting features, including text animations, resource templates, and audio visualization enhancements.

Continue Reading
Join our Young Creator Contest.
Join our Young Creator Contest.

With Filmora 12.5, users access customizable text animations, allowing them to adjust animation speed, colors, and parameters effortlessly. This flexibility ensures that videos match the intended tone and theme, enhancing visual storytelling possibilities. Additionally, introducing twenty new resource templates empowers users to incorporate professional-looking text overlays, elevating the overall quality of their video projects.

A standout feature in Filmora 12.5 includes ten new audio visualizations. Seamlessly synchronizing background music and voiceovers with captivating visuals, this enhancement creates an immersive viewing experience for audiences, making videos even more engaging and impactful.

Aligned with their commitment to supporting the next generation of creative talent, Filmora also announced the Young Creator campaign. From now till September 30th, this initiative encourages users to embrace their authentic voices, showing how they, as Gen Z, are shaping the world around them through their creativity and passion.

Its robust editing tools and assets, such as the Trendsetter and Class Pass packs or AI painting tools, will enable users to quickly create professional content that highlights their individuality and encourages others to do the same.

Beginning August 3rd, Filmora extends an exciting opportunity for young creators to monetize their craft through a user-based submission contest. This captivating contest offers a chance to win one of four prizes of $250 to fuel their creativity. Filmora will share weekly content ideas and themes to inspire users to produce captivating videos. Moreover, four winners will earn an exclusive opportunity for future paid collaborations with Filmora, taking their creative journey to new heights.

Participation in the campaign is easy:

  1. Visit the contest page to download hand-picked effect packs for free.
  2. Create a video using Wondershare Filmora, reflecting your unique personality and style.
  3. Share the video on social media with the hashtag #ShareTheSpotlight and tag @Filmora_editor.

Filmora 12 is free downloadable on Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Learn more by visiting wondershare.com and following Wondershare Filmora on YouTube, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Watch the promotional video on YouTube and try Filmora 12.5 for free at filmora.wondershare.com. Join a vibrant community of talented creators shaping the future of visual storytelling.

Media Contact:
Iris Liu
Wondershare
[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Also from this source

Wondershare UniConverter V15 Revolutionizes Video Conversion Industry with 17 Years of Expertise

Wondershare UniConverter V15 Revolutionizes Video Conversion Industry with 17 Years of Expertise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.