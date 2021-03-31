Wondershare Filmora Brings Auto Reframe Feature for Mac Users

"Wondershare Filmora Mac is a user-driven product, and we would like to integrate more features to meet our user's expectations. Cropping videos can be time-consuming, with Filmora Mac V10.2, users can now enjoy the auto reframing technique that will save them hours when. It comes to edit," said Alex Lu, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora Mac.

"The new AI-powered Auto Reframe feature automatically detects and crops the focal point in videos. What used to take hours or even a day can now be done in minutes. It really brings efficiency to video making. We are proud to make Wondershare Filmora Mac the leading product to implement this feature in the video editor market," he said.

Compared to its previous versions, Filmora Mac V10.2 has included the following major updates:

Auto Reframe : This highly advanced technology automatically detects and crops a focal point in any video. For instance, a moving object can be detected, and the video would be cropped automatically.

: This highly advanced technology automatically detects and crops a focal point in any video. For instance, a moving object can be detected, and the video would be cropped automatically. New Split Screen Templates : Filmora Mac has refreshed its set of templates. This update includes split-screen templates in different proportions, ideal for social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

: Filmora Mac has refreshed its set of templates. This update includes split-screen templates in different proportions, ideal for social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook. HEVC Codec Support for Instant Cutter Tool: HEVC is one of the most common video formats supported by iOS devices (iPhone/iPad). The latest version of Filmora Mac V10.2 now provides a lossless cut for videos in this format.

HEVC is one of the most common video formats supported by iOS devices (iPhone/iPad). The latest version of Filmora Mac V10.2 now provides a lossless cut for videos in this format. Allow Direct Import from Photos Library: Filmora Mac V10.2 provides a faster solution to import media files from Photos. Under the Resources section of the application, users can browse the Photos category to quickly find and import photos/videos from their library.

Price and Compatibility

Wondershare Filmora Mac is compatible with macOS 10.12 and higher versions. The pricing starts from $44.99 per year. To learn more about Filmora Mac, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor-mac/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Its technology is powerful, and the solutions it provides are simple and convenient. That's why it's trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. It helps its users pursue their passions so that, together, it can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare