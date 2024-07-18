VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora recently released new creative assets tailored for sports-themed content. These assets aim to enhance video editing effects, empowering creators to capture unforgettable moments and showcase their favorite sports. Filmora's AI tools are designed to help users create videos that reflect the inspiration drawn from athletic achievements.

Wondershare Filmora Celebrates Sporting Greatness With "Thank You, Sports" Campaign

Wondershare recently sat down with Aurélien Fontenoy, a renowned mountain biking athlete, as a part of the Thank You, Sports campaign. Fontenoy shared his journey and passion for sports, highlighting how Filmora aids in his content creation.

"When you win a world championship, it's a big achievement and a big dream for me," said Fontenoy. "When I create my content, I like to have the best shot, have a nice tracking like Filmora's, and sometimes use slow motion to explain my moves. Optimizing text and animations around the text is made easy with Filmora. That is why I am very proud to collaborate with Filmora to edit my videos."

Join the " Thank You, Sports " Campaign

To celebrate the "Thank You, Sports" campaign, Wondershare Filmora invites creators to participate from July 20 to August 27. Participants can post their sports-themed videos on social media for a chance to win up to $1500 for the first prize. The videos with the highest total likes across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter will be awarded prizes. Winners will be announced on August 27th on Filmora's official social media channels.

How to Participate:

Create and Post Your Video: Capture and share your sports story, whether it's an inspirational athlete moment or a thrilling finish. Use the Hashtag: Post your video on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouSports. Tag Filmora: Make sure to tag @filmora_editor in your post.

Filmora's AI tools are here to help you inspire others through your sports stories and win amazing prizes.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI functions, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your creative vision. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and mind mapping, and more. Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

