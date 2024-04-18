Wondershare Filmora Unveils Innovative Cinematic Editing Solutions in V13.3.0 Update.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading provider of AI-powered creativity solutions, is pleased to announce the latest version of its flagship video editing software, Filmora 13. Version 13.3 introduces key UI and UX updates, ensuring a more intuitive editing process. Additionally, Filmora has provided new and improved intelligent colour grading options for users of all skill levels, adding hundreds of Filters and LUTs, including new options for LOG footage.

Color Your Videos Easily Like a Pro - by Filmora 13.3

Filmora's user interface and experience improvements have added a new filters tab that enables more straightforward navigation and access for users looking for drag-and-drop color grading. The filters tab has been regrouped based on user scenarios with updated thumbnails to match. Version 13.3 also introduces a simplified two-word naming system to showcase the intended use case better and clarify filter usage to users. These streamlined enhancements make the filters tab easy to navigate and improve user efficiency.

Located in Filmora's brand new filters tab are over 100 new desktop and over 60 mobile filters and LUTs. Offering unprecedented customization and flexibility for users looking to enhance their storytelling ability, these new filters make it easy for users to produce cinematic-quality footage at home or on the fly. With specific options for food, Hollywood films, influencer reels, and more, Filmora users have a complete playground of colour grading to toy with.

For long-form video makers and professionals, Filmora V13.3 has also introduced dozens of color-grading filters calibrated to the most used professional cameras on the market today. Unlike previous filters designed for smartphone footage, Filmora's professional filters cater to real camera footage and preserve color, light, and shadow detail while supporting each brand's unique style. Custom-designed filters for the most popular brands of cameras maintain and enhance the distinct nuance of users' footage no matter what camera they're using.

Filmora V13.3's intuitive interface, enhanced color grading, and myriad new filters add to the video editing software's already impressive toolkit. With tailored options for professionals and amateurs alike, users can take advantage of Filmora's easy-to-use features, effortlessly capturing their creativity to produce cinematic-quality footage.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI functions, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your creative vision. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

SOURCE Wondershare Filmora