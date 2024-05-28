Wondershare Filmora V13.4.0 Introduces New Text Tools for Greater Creativity

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare proudly announces the release of their award-winning software Filmora V13.4.0, marking a significant leap forward in AI-driven video editing technology. This latest version introduces new and improved features designed to enhance users' quality of life, efficiency, and creativity regardless of their skill level. With V13.4.0, Filmora adds innovative tools like Dynamic Subtitles and Audio Driven Text Effects to help transform ordinary video projects into captivating narratives.

New Dynamic Subtitles in Filmora V13.4.0 changes the game for editors seeking to increase viewer engagement. This feature automatically identifies and highlights keywords in subtitles, using advanced semantic, emotional, and tonal analysis to optimize the impact of on-screen text. By automatically enhancing the clarity and expressiveness of subtitles, Filmora makes content more accessible and engaging, ensuring that every word counts.

Complementing this, the new Audio-Driven Text Effects synchronize text animations with audio cues. Text now bounces and moves along to the user's audio tracks and sound effects, ensuring a simplified editing process for users and a more unified visual experience for viewers. This feature not only enhances the visual appeal of videos but also supports the storytelling process, allowing creators to convey their messages with more significant emotional resonance.

Alongside these new features, Filmora V13.4.0 brings significant improvements to existing ones, including:

- AI Toolbox Interface: Consolidating Flmora's powerful AI features into one user-friendly location.

- Audio Feature UI Upgrades: Improved UI for Filmora's Audio Voice change effect

- Third-Party Material Compliance: Greater transparency when accessing Third-Party materials within Filmora

- Improved Creative Assets Display: Stickers are now easier to view within the client window

These changes are welcomed as functional quality-of-life improvements for creators looking to quickly and efficiently find resources within Filmora, offering greater visibility and transparency over integrated third-party tools and resources.

By introducing advanced features that simplify the editing process and amplify creative potential, Filmora 13.4.0 ensures that video creators can effortlessly produce high-quality content. Users can experience these new features by updating to the latest version and embarking on their video editing journey.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI functions, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your creative vision. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer diverse software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology