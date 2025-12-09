Wondershare Filmora V15 Integrates Nano Banana Pro, Sora 2, and Veo 3.1 to Advance Professional-Grade Visual Generation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creative and productivity products and solutions, announced that its flagship video creation software, Wondershare Filmora, now integrates Google's Nano Banana Pro for image generation and editing, as well as Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 for text-to-video and image-to-video creation. By incorporating these advanced models, Filmora empowers creators worldwide to work more intelligently and efficiently, making professional-level visual creation accessible to everyone.

With the addition of Nano Banana Pro, Filmora's AI Image gains higher fidelity and more precise control. Built on the Gemini 3 Pro architecture, Nano Banana Pro delivers stronger reasoning, richer world knowledge, and improved semantic understanding, enabling the creation of "studio-grade" images with lifelike detail, refined composition, and superior text rendering. Creators can now generate lossless-quality images at faster speeds while achieving pixel-level control over objects and stylistic elements through natural language prompts. These upgrades also make it easier to produce visually coherent assets for storyboarding, short-form content, AI comics, marketing visuals, and other creative workflows—supporting both early-stage ideation and more complex production needs.

Beyond image generation, Filmora is also advancing its video creation capabilities through the integration of Sora 2 and Veo 3.1, two of the industry's leading video generation models. By offering a choice of leading models in one place, Filmora allows creators to choose the generation engine that best fits their style and needs, saving them from switching between multiple platforms. These integrations further enhance Filmora's AI workflow, supporting everything from initial asset generation and AI-assisted continuation to detailed editing within a single streamlined environment.

The new capabilities build on the momentum of Filmora V15, which introduced a unified intelligent creation workflow featuring AI Extend, Smart Cutout, AI Object Remover, and AI Video Enhancer, along with professional-grade tools such as Pen Tool, dual-timeline editing, multi-project editing, and multi-preview workflows. With more than 400 million active users worldwide, Filmora remains a leading all-in-one solution for creators of all levels.

As generative AI moves from technical competition to real-world adoption, its influence on visual content creation is rapidly reshaping how creators work. Analysts predict that by 2030, 90% of digital content will be generated by AI, with image and video formats experiencing the fastest growth. Filmora's latest upgrades position it to better support creators in this shift, enabling global users to work more efficiently in an increasingly AI-driven industry.

About Filmora:

Launched in 2010, Wondershare Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced features boosting content generation and editing, over 2.9 million creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Consistently introducing innovative tools, it enhances video creation and makes the process more efficient and accessible for all skill levels.

About Wondershare:

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified", Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming. With over 2 billion cumulative active users across all products and a presence in over 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

