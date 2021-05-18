Wondershare Filmora X Selected as Winner and Audience Honoree for Best Photo and Video in the 13th Annual Shorty Awards

All Shorty Award, winners, honorees, and finalists are determined by the average score submitted by a special jury. The finalists that receive the most votes in each category receive the Shorty Audience Honor.

"We are excited to receive this influential global award," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Simplifying creativity is embedded in our DNA. We aim to redefine the possibilities of digital experiences by creating game-changing innovations to enrich global storytelling."

Best in Photo & Video: Wondershare Filmora X

Wondershare Filmora is a desktop video editor for Windows and Mac. Filmora X (Ten) launched in the fall of 2020 brings a new array of tools to provide users exceptional experiences without the burden of a high learning curve. Motion tracking, Key Framing, Audio Ducking, and Color Matching are some of the top features included in the latest version.

Filmora X has also created a tight and collaborative community of video creators on its social networks with over 770K users and counting. Through social media, we engage with creators and build knowledge and enthusiasm around the film and video editing craft.

"Our strategy is to drive simplicity and empower creators to follow their inspiration -regardless of their skill level- by providing tools to bring their imagination to life. In addition to Filmora, we also provide other creative solutions for other contexts and ideation processes," said Tobee.

This year, the Wondershare creativity software suite has won the "Reader's Choice" award for "Best Creative Software Suite," at the 2020 Future Tech Awards, held during the Consumer Electronics Show. The suite includes Wondershare Filmora X, FilmoraGo, Filmii, VidAir, Filmstock, DemoCreator, UniConvter, and Fotophire, touching all areas of video editing, screen recording, video converter, photo editing, and more.

During the G2 Crowd Spring 2021 Reports, Wondershare Filmora, PDFelement, Dr.Fone, and Recoverit were also reasserted as industry "Leaders", while FilmoraPro shone as a "High Performer". These non-biased reports rank products by customer satisfaction, market presence, seller size, and social impact.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

