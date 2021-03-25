Wondershare InClowdz: Synchronize and Migrate Data Between Cloud Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare released the 1.1.0 update for Wondershare InClowdz, a revolutionary solution for Windows and Mac OS that offers a hassle-free option for seamless cloud migration and comprehensive syncing between cloud-based services.

This software enables users to quickly transfer their data from one cloud to another without "copying and pasting" manually and synchronize their data between clouds in an instant. It also provides the luxury to manage all cloud services and accounts from a single place.

Wondershare Software

"Migration, synchronization, and data management between cloud services has never been so easy," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare InClowdz. "InClowdz by WonderShare allows users to focus on more important things at work."

Some of the new features and benefits of WonderShare InClowdz 1.1.0 Update include:

Single-Click Cloud Migration

With one click, users can migrate all their important data from one cloud to another. Moreover, they can also transfer, sync their photos and videos between Google Drive and Google Photos. Users can also create albums and upload photos.

Manage All Accounts from a Single Place

Users no longer need to access and manage their pCloud accounts separately. InClowdz has increased its support for various could-based services and accounts, including pCloud, Google Cloud, Google Photos, Amazon S3, DropBox, Onedrive, and Box.

Multilingual Support

The application now supports multiple languages, including German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, and Korean, making people's favorite solution worldwide.

Minimum System Requirement:

CPU: 1 GHz (64 bit)

RAM: 256 MB or more of RAM (1024MB Recommended)

Hard Drive Space: 200 MB and above free space

Computer OS: Windows: Win 10/8.1/8/7 Mac: macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) or later

WonderShare InClowdz is now available for Windows at starting price of $9.95. For more information, users can visit the official website: https://drfone.wondershare.com/cloud-migration.html

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Wondershare Software