Wondershare InClowdz V1.5 Enables Users to Edit Videos, Images and Documents on Cloud

"Wondershare has explored new possibilities to enhance the user experience by introducing InClowdz Ecology," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare InClowdz. "Users no longer have to download files and edit them separately. With this new feature, users can easily edit their files directly in InClowdz and save a lot of time. Wondershare InClowdz V 1.5 enables users to create, copy, rename, delete, and sync them in one place, which simplifies workflow and improves efficiency."

Wondershare InClowdz V1.5 new features include:

InClowdz Ecology

Users can use various Wondershare products to edit their files without downloading them. It includes PixCut, Online UniConverter, HiPDF, VidAir, PixStudio, EdrawMind, EdrawMax, and Mockitt.

Samsung Cloud

Now users can instantly manage, transfer, and sync their data in the Samsung Cloud. Other supported clouds include Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, Google Photos, pCloud, Amazon S3, and Samsung Cloud.

Online Preview

Open and View office document files on InClowdz without downloading any files.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare InClowdz is available online and for desktop computers. The pricing starts from $9.95 for monthly plans. Please visit the official website for more information: https://inclowdz.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

