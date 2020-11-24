Wondershare Launches Document Cloud for PDF Collaboration and E-Signing

"Wondershare Document Cloud will have full integration with the upcoming PDFelement 8 and is the first step towards multi-terminal intercommunication. It enhances document collaboration, allows online PDF editing and annotations, and is interoperable across all platforms - desktop, mobile, and online," said Hedy Li, Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement.

The cloud storage function allows PDF files and other documents to be stored in the cloud and accessed by authorized users regardless of the operating system or the device they use. Key features include:

1GB of free storage space

Intuitive UI (User Interface)

Data is stored on secure cloud servers hosted by Wondershare

The electronic signature function allows multiple signers to add their digital or digitized handwritten signatures to documents. Such signatures are legally valid and help reduce delays in critical processes such as contract signing. The primary features include:

Unlimited signers can sign the same document or sign their copy independently of others

Signing status is tracked and available to the document sender on the home page

Highly customizable

Up to 5 digital signatures stored for free

Wondershare's Document Cloud combines the ease of online access with the security of enterprise applications on the cloud. The collaborative enhancements that have been integrated into the product are expected to greatly increase workflow efficiency and allow documentation to be shared with key stakeholders.

