Wondershare Launches FamiSafe V9 to Enhance Digital Safety with Expanded Social Media Monitoring Across 30+ Apps and AI-Driven Updates

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, a leading creativity software company, recently announced the release of Wondershare FamiSafe V9, the latest version of its parental control and digital safety solution. The update introduces expanded social media monitoring across more platforms and enhanced AI-powered content analysis, helping families proactively address emerging online risks in an increasingly connected digital environment.

Wondershare Launches FamiSafe V9 with Expanded Social Media Monitoring Across 30+ Apps and AI-Driven Updates

As digital spaces become more complex, parents face increasing challenges in safeguarding their children's online safety. With the rise of social media platforms and digital risks such as cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and scams, Wondershare FamiSafe offers an intuitive, proactive solution. The app keeps parents informed about their children's digital activities, helping ensure a safer and healthier online environment.

Key highlights of Wondershare FamiSafe V9 include:

Expanded Social Media Coverage Across 30+ Apps

FamiSafe V9 supports monitoring across over 30 mainstream social apps, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and WhatsApp. It enables continuous 24/7 monitoring of comprehensive content, interactions, and messages to help identify risks such as cyberbullying, scams, pornography, self-harm, drug use, depression, and violence.

AI-Powered Semantic Analysis Delivers Real-Time Risk Alerts

With advanced AI semantic analysis, FamiSafe V9 detects potential online risks 24/7 and sends instant alerts the moment potential issues arise, giving parents early awareness of unusual behavior and enabling proactive responses—all while maintaining a privacy-conscious approach.

Visual Activity Dashboard for Device Behavior Insights

The updated visual dashboard provides centralized insights into screen time, app usage trends, and overall device behavior. These clear summaries help parents spot overuse, detect unusual patterns from daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or yearly reports, and understand emerging digital habits—supporting healthier, more balanced digital routines.

New UI for an Improved User Experience

FamiSafe is designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, making setup effortless for the entire family. Its clean, color-coded interface delivers meaningful insights at a glance, allowing parents to quickly understand their children's device activity and online habits. FamiSafe helps families cultivate healthier digital routines while maintaining trust and open communication. With intuitive features and real-time updates, parents can confidently support their children's online safety without being overwhelmed by complex settings or technical details.

"With the release of Version 9, FamiSafe is designed to better support today's families as they navigate an increasingly complex digital environment," said Robin, head of product at wondershare. "This update reflects our continued focus on empowering parents, working professionals, and tech-aware users with clearer visibility and greater confidence in managing digital safety over the long term."

In addition to its new capabilities, FamiSafe continues to offer a comprehensive set of parental control features, including screen time management, app usage, calls and messages, real-time location tracking with safe zone alerts, screen viewer, and web content filtering to support everyday digital safety needs.

Compatibility and Pricing

FamiSafe is compatible with major platforms including iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Chromebook, and Kindle Fire devices, allowing families to manage digital safety across multiple devices. It is available through a subscription model, with plans starting at US$6.99 per week on the official website. Users can learn more about product features, pricing options, and updates via the official website, as well as through its official social media channels on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission "Creativity Simplified," Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora and SelfyzAI for video editing; PDFelement for document management; and EdrawMax and EdrawMind for diagramming and visual collaboration. With a presence in more than 200 countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare