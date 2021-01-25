Wondershare MindMaster 8.5: Shape Mind Maps with Endless Possibilities

"The new updates are expected to resolve the growing mind mapping needs of our customers and help MindMaster generate more leads," said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare MindMaster. "We have integrated the advanced Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) technology to make MindMaster's cloud-based processing faster than ever."

MindMaster 8.5 version brings the following major updates:

Faster loading speed: With the integration of CEF technology, the loading speed of cloud documents and community pages has improved and is now 40% faster.

With the integration of CEF technology, the loading speed of cloud documents and community pages has improved and is now 40% faster. Table integration: In MindMaster 8.5, users can directly insert tables to their mind maps and customize their data display.

In MindMaster 8.5, users can directly insert tables to their mind maps and customize their data display. New themes and clipart: Users can also browse a wide range of newly added themes and clipart images to draw stunning mind maps like a pro.

Users can also browse a wide range of newly added themes and clipart images to draw stunning mind maps like a pro. Number bubble: To simplify complex mind maps, the new version supports a number bubble feature, which can collapse the sub-topics and depict the number of branches instead.

To simplify complex mind maps, the new version supports a number bubble feature, which can collapse the sub-topics and depict the number of branches instead. Support in other languages: Apart from English, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, and Italian, the 8.5 version added Korean and traditional Chinese to its offer, which makes a total of 10 supported languages.

As a full-featured collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool, Wondershare MindMaster includes various themes and multiple functions such as brainstorming, project management, knowledge management, business presentation, etc.

Users can work online or offline, any time and from anywhere with any device; MindMaster provides a completely flexible solution and has been recognized by many users and enterprises.

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare MindMaster is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and as a web-based platform, and the pricing starts from $59 USD for an annual plan.

For the latest product news and guides, please visit edrawsoft.com/mindmaster/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

