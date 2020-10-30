Wondershare MindMaster: Get Better Ideas

"MindMaster is a powerful mind mapping tool for almost any platform from Windows to iOS to Linux. The newly updated user community encourages you to share your mind maps so everyone can be inspired by others' ideas and work," says Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare MindMaster. "After conducting numerous tests and revisions, we finally came up with an improved interface for MindMaster that's easy for anyone to use."

Features of Wondershare MindMaster include:

MindMaster Mind Map Community : share mind maps and get inspired by other community members working in your field. Access thousands of mind maps sorted by category.

: share mind maps and get inspired by other community members working in your field. Access thousands of mind maps sorted by category. Improved UI : the brand-new interface features an intuitive design that allows you to focus on your ideas.

: the brand-new interface features an intuitive design that allows you to focus on your ideas. Multi-page option : add multiple pages in a single file and switch between them easily.

: add multiple pages in a single file and switch between them easily. Export as Gantt chart : create a Gantt chart with a single click and export it to PDF.

: create a Gantt chart with a single click and export it to PDF. Word to mind map : generate a mind map by importing a document from Microsoft Word.

: generate a mind map by importing a document from Microsoft Word. Encrypt files : encrypt files and secure them with password protection.

: encrypt files and secure them with password protection. Presentation editor : change the names of slides or delete slides.

: change the names of slides or delete slides. Formula editor: insert Math and Physics equations directly into mind maps.

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare MindMaster is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and as a web-based platform. It is priced at $59 USD for an annual plan and $145 USD for a lifetime plan (limited time offer).

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

