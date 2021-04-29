Wondershare MirrorGo: Keyboard Mapping, Key Customization and App Control for Everyone

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has announced the 1.6 version update for its MirrorGo app. This revolutionary Android software enables users to mirror their mobile screen on a PC, allowing them to play mobile games on Windows. The app also lets users control their smartphone from their PC, transfer files, and share files from their clipboard with just a few clicks.

Wondershare MirrorGo also features a screen-recording and screenshots option, enabling users to save their photos and recordings on their PC for easy share.

"People can almost forget they're using a phone when MirrorGo is running," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare MirrorGo. "MirrorGo is designed with game lovers in mind. The process is simple and it's easy to get started. They can now play Android games on their computer by using their keyboard and mouse."

With the Wondershare MirrorGo update, users can now use their PC's keyboard and mouse to control their phone and other benefits.

The 1.6 version update for MirrorGo also includes:

