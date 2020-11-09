Wondershare MirrorGo: Manage your Phone from a Computer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has launched Wondershare MirrorGo, a software which allows users to not only mirror their phone screen onto their computer but to transfer files and control their device from their PC.

"People can almost forget that they're using a phone when MirrorGo working," said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare MirrorGo. "MirrorGo is especially useful for professionals because it can help them think outside the box. The process is simple and it's easy to get started. You can switch from mobile phone to computer seamlessly."

Here are the key features of MirrorGo:

Control Mobile Devices from a PC

Connect a PC to an iPhone or Android device for a simpler workflow.

Mirror a Phone's Screen on a PC

Connect through Wi-Fi or a USB data cable to mirror an iPhone or Android device.

Easily Drag & Drop Files

Transfer photos, videos, and documents between Android devices and Windows quickly and easily via Bluetooth.

Shared Clipboard

Press CTRL+C and CTRL+V on Android to access the same clipboard as a Windows computer.

Record Phone Screen and Take Screenshots

Record and take screenshots of your phone screen using a PC for increased efficiency.

Wondershare MirrorGo is available on our website. Pricing is $5.95 USD/month or $16.95 USD/year. To learn more, please visit https://drfone.wondershare.com/android-mirror.html.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare