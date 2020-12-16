Wondershare MobileTrans 2.0 Arrives with Improved Transfer Speed and Supports More Data Types

"Designed for non-tech savvy people, Wondershare MobileTrans can transfer up to 17 types of data and simplifies the process with just a few clicks," explained Selena Lee, Product Director of Wondershare MobileTrans. "Backing up your iPhone to PC with MobileTrans is convenient since it won't overwrite your previous backup."

The MobileTrans toolkit has four different modules to avoid data loss: phone transfer, WhatsApp transfer, backup, and restore. Users can easily transfer their contact information, photos, music, videos, SMS, and other file types from one device to another.

Here are the upgrades of the latest version:

Faster Data Transfer Speed: The new version has improved 2-3 times the data transfer speed. Users can experience a blazing fast speed while transferring their files.

Supports More WhatsApp Data Types: In addition to photos, messages, and videos, Version 2.0 supports more WhatsApp transfer types including group message notifications, location information, and multimedia attachments.

Real-Time Data Transfer View: Users can check the detailed content of WhatsApp on their PC simultaneously during data transfer.

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare MobileTrans works with all the latest models of iPhone, Samsung, HTC, Windows Phone, and several other smartphones and tablets up to iOS 14 and Android 10. Pricing starts at $29.95 per year.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

