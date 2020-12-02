Wondershare Mockitt: Scale Your Design Thinking.

"Wondershare always focuses on delivering real value. Our objective here was to create an easier design process so work can be done faster without compromising quality or creativity," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "I'm proud to see this software helping professionals express their ideas more vividly."

Here's some of what Mockitt has to offer:

Fast Prototyping: create quickly in an intuitive interface. Quality prototypes are possible in as little as 10 minutes.

create quickly in an intuitive interface. Quality prototypes are possible in as little as 10 minutes. Powerful Cloud Service Infrastructure: loud-based prototyping means you can test, share, and gather feedback faster while saving data.

loud-based prototyping means you can test, share, and gather feedback faster while saving data. Quality Design Resources: access over 500 icons, components, screens and templates. Adding more resources all the time.

access over 500 icons, components, screens and templates. resources all the Synchronous Tasks: 128-bit SSL protocol for data transmission encryption and multi-level disaster recovery backup.

128-bit SSL protocol for data transmission encryption and multi-level disaster recovery backup. Strong Teamwork Support: comment and share feedback with team members in real-time.

comment and share feedback with team members in real-time. Multi-level Permission Management: ensure the privacy of projects .

ensure the privacy . Access Previous Versions: it's easy to revert to previous versions of a project. Up to 10 older versions of a prototype remain accessible.

Wondershare Mockitt is $6.99 USD/month. Visit the official website to learn more: https://mockitt.wondershare.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest news and updates.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

