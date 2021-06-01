Wondershare Mockitt V6.4 Showcases New Design and Flowchart Features

"Wondershare Mockitt V6.4 transforms Mockitt from a prototyping tool into a comprehensive platform with a broad variety of pre-defined and customizable design assets," said Wayne Zhang, Product Director of Wondershare Mockitt. "The vector drawing design tool and flowchart maker turn Mockitt into a compelling choice for design teams of all sizes."

Wondershare Mockitt aims to become an enabler for design and development teams that apply agile methodologies, so they can accelerate and optimize their processes and become more feedback responsive.

Wondershare Mockitt Key features and benefits

A cloud-hosted environment, collaborative by design. Multiple designers can co-edit a project with the Enterprise Space feature, seeing changes in real-time.

A simplified user interface for easy navigation and zero learning curve. No additional training required as Mockitt is intuitive for beginners and professionals alike.

Large asset libraries with over 5000 standard and platform-specific widgets, icons, and other components. Plus, more than 500 templates to speed up design processes, prototyping workflows, and design systems, while 600 UI kits for specific platforms like iOS, Android, and Web.

Seamless linking method to add interactions, gestures, transitions, animations, and other effects to create high-fidelity prototypes.

Import Sketch files much faster and create interactive prototypes in minutes. Designers can choose to download the entire design as slice files and use just what they need.

Project history is automatically saved, and older versions are accessible with a single click.

Easily manage team libraries to implement design standards and styles for multiple members across different locations.

Real-time preview and smooth developer handoff to streamline the transition.

Pricing

Users can get a free trial of 3 projects. To enjoy unlimited projects and templates, the personal subscription starts at $12.90/month, while the price of enterprise subscriptions with team collaboration is $99 per user per year.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

