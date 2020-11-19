Wondershare PDFelement Pro is here with Advanced PDF Editing Functions for iOS

"We started with the goal of creating a product that would help companies and their employees be productive while so many people are working from home," said Lisa Liu, the Product Director of Wondershare PDFelement Pro. "PDFelement Pro provides a seamless cross-device experience with a level of quality and ease that most other PDF editors lack."

PDFelement Pro matches the range of capabilities and functions found in desktop applications while also connecting users to a wide range of cloud storage options for greater collaboration and flexibility.

Here are some of PDFelement Pro's features:

Wide integration with cloud storage services

iOS-specific features such as split-screen, drag-drop, slide selection, etc.

Apple Pencil support for iPad users

Multiple viewing modes for an enhanced PDF reading experience

New annotation list view to help you search for and find specific markups quickly

Enhanced UI for better navigation

Custom views for file, page, and bookmark management and sharing

Multiple image editing options

Global undo/redo function for all operations

Most importantly, PDFelement Pro is designed for collaboration with easy access to shared documents via the cloud. Enterprise-grade encryption ensures the privacy and confidentiality of such shared documents.

Price and Compatibility

PDFelement Pro works is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. It is available to download in the Apple App Store and pricing starts at $4.99/month. To learn more about PDFelement, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

