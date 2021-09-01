Wondershare PixCut: Everyone’s One-click Background Remover

According to an Insider Intelligence forecast, US social commerce sales will rise to $36.62 billion in 2021. To produce many professional creative pictures or being a huge challenge for designers and personal users.

"Many creators were exhausted by the tediousness of trivial image editing tasks. To simplify the process and save on valuable time, we created a friendly and practical AI background remover for users who want to remove backgrounds from images efficiently," said Allen Dai, Product Director of Wondershare PixCut.

Wondershare PixCut provides an easy and fast way for users to apply necessary changes to images with just one touch. Here are the major features that PixCut offers:

Erase Backgrounds

PixCut removes backgrounds automatically and handles tiny details as well as other tricky conditions particularly well. Users can add new backgrounds to their pictures—the possibilities are endless! PixCut (Desktop) is able to remove over 1000+ image backgrounds at a time.





PixCut removes backgrounds automatically and handles tiny details as well as other tricky conditions particularly well. Users can add new backgrounds to their pictures—the possibilities are endless! PixCut (Desktop) is able to remove over 1000+ image backgrounds at a time. Remove Scratches

Easily remove unwanted objects or figures from your photos without compromising on quality. Watermarks, scratches, and defects can be removed with the Content-Aware Fill workspace AI.





Easily remove unwanted objects or figures from your photos without compromising on quality. Watermarks, scratches, and defects can be removed with the Content-Aware Fill workspace AI. Enlarge Images

An AI-powered image enlarger that is able to increase image resolution by 400% without losing quality.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PixCut is available on the web, Windows, Mac, Android, and API Integration. Users can remove image backgrounds for free, and download high-quality background images with a starting price of $9.99 or 100 credits per month.

To get the latest Wondershare PixCut news and updates, please visit the Wondershare PixCut official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Related Links

http://www.wondershare.com

