Wondershare Recoverit Version 10.0 Released with Advanced Video Recovery Features

"Based on our data, videos are the top 3 files that users will need to recover frequently," said Kevin Zhu, Product Director of Wondershare Recoverit. "55% of users are willing to purchase the advanced version of video recovery. Our team saw this opportunity and upgraded Wondershare Recoverit V10.0 to support this video recovery market. We aim to let our users recover their video with a higher success rate in a short time. In addition, we also adjusted our UI to be more intuitive with our user feedback."

Here are some of the major features of Wondershare Recoverit 10.0 version:

Advanced Video Recovery

This function can recover videos in various resolutions without compromising their quality, including HD, Ultra HD, 4K, and 8K videos. By finding all fragments and merging them into a completed video based on the algorithm, it can recover large videos with high resolutions from multiple sources, such as drones, DSLRs, digital cameras, SD cards, etc. People can also restore videos from Canon, Nikon, Sony, DJI, Fuji, Panasonic, Olympus, Pentax, Leica, etc. Advanced video recovery shows the progress update to users, letting them know when it's complete.

Quick Video Repair

Users can repair multiple videos of different formats at the same time. In addition, it provides free scanning and previewing of videos before restoring them, which enables users to know the outcome in advance.

Crashed Computer Recovery

This feature can restore images, Photoshop files, videos, and audio files from computers which can create bootable media (USB drive or CD/DVD). It can help users recover deleted files no matter where they were located on the computer, such as hard drive disk, emptied trash folder, solid-state drive (SSD), and so on.

Intuitive Users Interface

The interface is divided into key features that match users' demands. People can easily find the features on the product's homepage and save time, improving the user experience.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Recoverit is available for Win and Mac systems. The pricing starts at $79.99 for monthly plans or $99.99 yearly. For more information, please visit the official website: https://recoverit.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Website: www.wondershare.com

