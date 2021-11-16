Wondershare Releases Repairit V3.5 with New File Repair Features

"Transferring files can cause them to become damaged or corrupted, so our original idea was to help users struggling with such issues. Our reliable and efficient digital file repair tool helps alleviate these problems," said Selena Lee, Product Director of Wondershare.

"The result of our efforts is Repairit, a powerful software that recovers inaccessible or corrupted files."

Repairit V3.5: New Features

Documents are corrupted or fail to open can be recovered by Repairit. It handles a range of file types, including:

- PDF - MS Word - MS Excel - MS PowerPoint Supports password input for encrypted files during the repair process

Concise and easy to follow instructions for PC and Mac users

Efficient and effective: a more user-friendly interface with fewer steps to navigate

More interactive for an enhanced user experience

Main Features of Repairit

Repairit is able to recover and restore video files, photos, and images. Using advanced data restoration and recovery protocols to repair damaged or corrupted files that cannot be opened, Repairit empowers users to get more out of their digital life.

Professional Video Repair: A complete video repair solution which supports popular video file formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, and more.

A complete video repair solution which supports popular video file formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, and more. Powerful Photo Repair: Over a dozen image file formats supported, including JPEG, JPG, TIF, ARW, RAF and more.

Over a dozen image file formats supported, including JPEG, JPG, TIF, ARW, RAF and more. Effective File Repair: Repair your corrupted or inaccessible PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in just three steps.

Repair your corrupted or inaccessible PDF, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in just three steps. Easy to Use: Easy to navigate and simple on-screen instructions to repair files.

Easy to navigate and simple on-screen instructions to repair files. Advanced Repair: The Advanced Repair feature can repair photos and videos with sample files automatically and restore files as closely as possible to their original state.

Pricing, Compatibility, and Availability

Wondershare Repairit is available for Windows and Mac. Download a free trial or purchase a license starting from only $39.99 annually for the File Repair feature; full access to video repair, photo repair, and file repair modules starts from $79.99 annually.

For the latest news and updates, please visit the official website: https://repairit.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

