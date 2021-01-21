Wondershare Rolls out EdrawMax 10.5 with New Diagram Features and Compatibility Upgrades

"We are committed to bring the most productive products to our users so that anyone can be the diagram expert in their field with EdrawMax," said Edwin Wang, Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMax. "Compared to its previous version, 10.5 brings a vital upgrade in security options and editing tools, improving the overall user experience".

These are the major updates of Wondershare EdrawMax 10.5:

Timeline D i agram Insert : the insert feature has been improved and now allows users to insert different timeline diagrams directly and customize all details easily.

: the insert feature has been improved and now allows users to insert different timeline diagrams directly and customize all details easily. Customized Presentations : users can freely capture any zone of the diagram and export it as a new slide on the working canvas.

: users can freely capture any zone of the diagram and export it as a new slide on the working canvas. File Protection : Considering our user's information privacy needs, EdrawMax now supports saving files with a password and grants access to selected people.

: Considering our user's information privacy needs, EdrawMax now supports saving files with a password and grants access to selected people. Microsoft Visio Compatibility: The new version has better compatibility with Visio files and stencils, which improves efficiency to directly import VSSX files into the software.

In addition, EdrawMax provides over 2,000 built-in professional templates and 26,000 drag and drop symbols for users, such as flowchart, floor plan, org chart, Gantt chart, UML, Network and electrical diagram. Users can now make their presentation more vivid and attractive by customizing diverse elements to make their ideas and data more intuitive.

As an effective and intuitive diagramming tool, EdrawMax is trusted by over 25 million users and big enterprises including Amazon, IMB, Dell, CISCO, Intel, HSBC, Samsung, etc., around the world.

Compatibility, Pricing and Languages

EdrawMax is available for Windows, Mac, Linux and as a web-based online platform, and prices start from $99 USD yearly. English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Russian editions are available.

For the latest EdrawMax news and updates, visit edrawsoft.com/edraw-max/or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

