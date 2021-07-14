Wondershare UniConverter 13.0 Brings Major Upgrades to Edit, Convert, and Compress Video

"The UniConverter 13.0 is packed with features that help users get more done. Now they can convert or compress videos faster and with better quality," said Allen Dai, Product Director of Wondershare UniConverter. "We think our customers are going to love editing their videos with our Smart Trim feature and will enjoy creating subtitles with the Automatic Subtitles tool as well."

Here are the new major features included in Wondershare UniConverter 13.0:

Intuitive Interface

The redesigned interface makes UniConverter 13.0 more user-friendly, and users can quickly find their preferred functions in 'Favorites".

UniConverter 13.0 supports more GPU acceleration types and enhances batch conversion speeds by 200%, saving valuable time.

Users can quickly get smaller and better quality compressed video by using the enhanced video compressor with variable bitrate.

A tool to quickly edit silent sections through smart video volume analysis, helping users save editing hours.

With the automatic subtitle generation feature, there is no need for manual transcriptions and keeps errors to a minimum.

The built-in video player supports media files of up to 8K resolution so users no longer need third-party programs to watch videos.

Wondershare UniConverter is a complete video conversion toolset (conversion, editing, screen recording) with a simple user interface. It is easy to learn, cost-effective and empowers users to work faster. Compresses files to more manageable sizes, converts them into over 1000 formats, and allows easy editing, all with one software.

Price and Compatibility

Wondershare UniConverter 13.0 is the all-in-one video converter toolbox available for macOS and Windows. The annual plan is $39.95/year and users can alternatively opt for a $79.95 perpetual plan.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

