Wondershare VidAir Version 1.8 Brings New Templates and Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology has recently launched the 1.8 version of Wondershare VidAir. This update brings additional templates and tons of design elements to provide users more variety and creative edge.

"The new update provides more possibilities to our users allowing them to customize logos and other multiple design elements on their videos," said Connor Zhai, Product Director of Wondershare VidAir. "We also added four types of static texts, as well as support to edit and modify text and font color."

Wondershare VidAir 1.8 comes with multiple upgrades, it features new resources like fonts, stock media files, stickers, and much more. The main aim is to help marketers and individuals create trendy videos and stay ahead of their competitors. Here's a brief overview of the update:

1. New Templates and Resources

Branding – With Wondershare VidAir 1.8, users can add custom and unique logos as watermarks. Marketers and creators can exploit this feature to make their videos easily identifiable on multiple platforms.

– With Wondershare VidAir 1.8, users can add custom and unique logos as watermarks. Marketers and creators can exploit this feature to make their videos easily identifiable on multiple platforms. Customizable Texts and Colors – The updated version brings four static text types. It also supports text editing, adding custom fonts and background colors to create engaging videos.

– The updated version brings four static text types. It also supports text editing, adding custom fonts and background colors to create engaging videos. Color Schemes and Text Effects – Wondershare VidAir gives creators more possibilities by allowing the creation of texts with multiple colors presets and effects. Choose between 40+ color schemes to give appealing contrast to creators' videos.

– Wondershare VidAir gives creators more possibilities by allowing the creation of texts with multiple colors presets and effects. Choose between 40+ color schemes to give appealing contrast to videos. More Music – The premium subscription gives creators full access to more than 400 stock audio tracks in up to eight categories. With such a comprehensive collection, it's easier to make a unique and fully-customized intro and outro videos.

– The premium subscription gives creators full access to more than 400 stock audio tracks in up to eight categories. With such a comprehensive collection, it's easier to make a unique and fully-customized intro and outro videos. Additional Stickers – the update brings more than 200 stickers in seven categories to create even more engaging visuals.

2. One-Click Sharing

Users can now save and share their creative projects with a single mouse click. Wondershare VidAir now supports Cloud storage, so users can save and access their files anywhere, and also share their content to popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

3. Data Security and Custom Library

Wondershare ViAir upgrades its privacy and data protection protocols, making it even safer. Additionally, creators and vloggers can have their own custom library with all their frequently used stickers, audio tracks, fonts, and other creative resources.

Price and Compatibility

Wondershare VidAir is accessible on macOS and Windows via Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. As for the pricing, the premium version starts at $9.99/month. Alternatively, users can opt for the $71.88/year plan, which is only billed at $5.99 every month.

For more information about Wondershare VidAir, please visit https://vidair.wondershare.com/ and follow the official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

