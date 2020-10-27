Wondershare Video Repair Tool Renamed Wondershare Repairit After Major Update

"We are delighted to roll out the rebranded video repairing software, Repairit 2.0. This update will revolutionize the concept of video repairing by making it more simple and effective than ever before," says Kevin Zhu, Product Director of Wondershare Repairit.

New features of Wondershare Repairit 2.0 include:

Intuitive Video Information Display. Access data such as file size, video duration, resolution, the device the video was shot on, video pate, etc. The new version also has an optimized status bar that shows you how far along the repair is.

Access data such as file size, video duration, resolution, the device the video was shot on, video pate, etc. The new version also has an optimized status bar that shows you how far along the repair is. Support for More Video Formats and Devices. Wondershare Repairit supports a wide variety of file formats such as MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI, FLV, and M4V. It even supports the latest INSV video format.

Wondershare Repairit supports a wide variety of file formats such as MOV, MP4, M2TS, MKV, MTS, 3GP, AVI, FLV, and M4V. It even supports the latest INSV video format. Refined Advanced Repair Mode. Repairit 2.0 Advanced Repair mode verifies the sample video in advance to ensure a better success rate.

Repairit 2.0 Advanced Repair mode verifies the sample video in advance to ensure a better success rate. Enhanced Preview Feature. While Wondershare Repairit 2.0 offers preview for the entire video before you make your purchase decision.

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare Repairit 2.0 is available for Windows and Mac and is priced at $49.95 for a lifetime license. It is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 as well as (64-bit OS) and macOS v. 10.15, macOS v. 10.14, macOS v. 10.13 and macOS v. 10.12.

For all the latest Repairit news and updates, follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. The company's technology is powerful, and the solutions they provide are simple and convenient. Technology tools delivered by Wondershare are trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Wondershare