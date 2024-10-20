Wondershare Virbo 3.0 Unveils Advanced AI Features to Revolutionize Social Media Marketing for Businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a global leader in creativity software solutions, is proud to annouce the launch of Wondershare Virbo 3.0, the latest iteration of its AI avatar video generation platform. This major update introduces three powerful innovative tools: AI montage maker, URL to video, and AI clip maker, enabling users to quickly create high-quality, engaging videos from existing content with no technical expertise required.

By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, Virbo 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of businesses and e-commerce sellers aiming to streamline their social media marketing efforts. Addressing key challenges like content creation, multilingual support, and seamless social media distribution, Virbo 3.0 eliminates technical barriers, increasing accessibility and improving efficiency in video production. This release also underscores the growing role of AI in content innovation, providing creators worldwide with powerful new tools for expression and inspiration.

Key Upgrades for Virbo include:

AI Montage Maker

The AI Montage Maker enables users to craft professional-grade montage videos in just a few clicks. By simply dragging and dropping assets like video clips, photos, and music, Virbo's AI enhances visuals with dynamic storytelling, stylish layouts, effects, and animations. Even without editing experience, users can produce captivating videos suitable for product launches, event recaps, and social media campaigns, ready to share across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

URL to Video

The new "URL to Video" feature allows users to effortlessly convert product links or webpage URLs into engaging videos. With AI-driven automation, Virbo extracts key information from platforms to generate professional-quality videos with scripts, captions, and voiceovers. Users can customize their videos with virtual avatars and choose from over 90 languages, enabling targeted and localized marketing that resonates with global audiences.

AI Clip Maker

The new feature utilizes AI to automatically extract highlight reels from long videos such as webinars, podcasts, and tutorials, transforming them into engaging, shareable clips tailored for social media. With intelligent subtitle matching, sound effects, stickers, and transitions, the tool helps businesses repurpose long-form content into dynamic, attention-grabbing videos that boost engagement across multiple social platforms.

Designed for businesses and content creators looking to create compelling videos quickly and effortlessly, Virbo features cutting-edge tools including AI photo animator, AI voiceover, text to video, AI script, AI video translator. Meanwhile, Virbo offers over 350 AI Avatars, 300+ AI voices, 300+ professional templates, and a vast library of royalty-free stock music, enabling users to craft personalized, dynamic content at a fraction of the cost.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Virbo is available on the Web, iOS, Android, and Desktop, with subscription plans starting at $19.9 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or app store. Stay updated by following us on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Discord to learn more about Virbo.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company known for innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. It has received awards from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 200 countries and regions, Wondershare offers software for video editing, PDF editing, diagram editing, data recovery, including Wondershare Filmora, Wondershare PDFelement, Wondershare EdrawMax, Wondershare EdrawMind, and more, empowering individuals to pursue their passions and foster creativity.

