Wondershare Virbo Web 2.0 Leads Industry Trends with Lite Avatar Customization and Innovative AI Features

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is excited to unveil Virbo Web 2.0, a comprehensive update introducing personalized avatar creation, advanced video editing tools, and streamlined AI integration to better empower users in spokesperson video creation. As a user-centric video creation platform, Virbo also offers powerful features like Video Translator, Talking Photo and URL-to-Video, empowering users to create immersive, dynamic content with ease.

The new Lite Avatar Customization service offers a simplified approach to creating personalized AI avatars, making high-quality digital personas accessible to everyone. By uploading a 1-5 minute video, users can receive a realistic, lifelike avatar within as fast as 24 hours, significantly reducing the complexity, time, and cost traditionally required for custom avatar creation.

This Lite Customization feature democratizes AI-driven digital identity creation, enabling individuals and brands to craft unique, interactive digital experiences without extensive resources. By introducing this feature, Virbo empowers industries like marketing, e-commerce, and education to create personalized spokesperson video content that fosters audience trust and builds lasting loyalty.

Alongside Lite Avatar Customization, Virbo introduces several major upgrades. The redesigned Workstation features an intuitive UI for smoother navigation, while the Editor now supports flexible aspect ratios (16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:3) and includes a simplified timeline, enabling professional-grade content creation across formats.

Additionally, AI tools such as Talking Photo, Video Translator, URL-to-Video, AI Montage Maker, and AI Clip Generator are now consolidated in a sidebar, streamlining access to powerful features for effortless video creation. For example, Talking Photo transforms static images into lifelike characters by animating lip movements and adding human voices, creating interactive visual content.

The new Virbo Web 2.0 also introduces Video Ads Maker, designed to ignite creative inspiration for users crafting engaging marketing videos. By analyzing product images, Virbo generates key information, video scripts, and dynamic combinations of text-to-video and image-to-video outputs. This feature enables users to create standout marketing campaigns with ease and originality.

"This update focuses on empowering spokesperson video creation and remains true to the product's original mission," said Dour, Head of Product at Wondershare Virbo. "By making sophisticated AI tools more accessible, we empower users to connect, create, and communicate with greater authenticity and impact in today's digital landscape."

Compatibility and Price

Virbo is available on the Web, iOS, Android, and Desktop, with subscription plans starting at $19.9 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit official website or app store. Stay updated by following us on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , TikTok , and Linkdein to learn more about Virbo.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Anireel, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub, AniEraser for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software, trendy creative resources, and a dynamic ecosystem.

