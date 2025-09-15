Wonderskin's Viral Wonder Blading Lip Stains Set to Debut at Sephora

The Lip Stains will be available online and in select locations in the U.S. beginning September 26th

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderskin, the high-tech beauty brand behind the viral Wonder Blading Lip Stains, is making its debut at Sephora in the most buzzworthy way possible. Beginning September 26th, a range of Wonderskin's Lip Stains will launch exclusively in Sephora's fast selling "Hot on Social" endcap, showcasing the retailers fast on the pulse of the beauty brands their consumer is looking for.

This exclusive placement highlights Wonderskin's rapid rise as one of the fastest-growing consumer beauty brands, fueled by groundbreaking product innovation, a loyal digital-first community, and global retail expansion.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wonderskin and introduce their innovative line of fan-favorite lip stains to our Sephora community," said Jennifer Cohen, VP Makeup Merchandising at Sephora. "Powered by their exclusive patented technology, Wonderskin delivers science-backed products, designed to last all day and simplify makeup routines, which we know will resonate with our clients. We look forward to welcoming with this disruptive brand to our assortment and continuing our commitment to delivering the latest and greatest in beauty."

Since its launch, Wonderskin has disrupted the category with its Wonder Blading Lip Stains, a breakthrough, patented, transfer-proof lip innovation that went viral on TikTok and Instagram for its peel-and-reveal application and all-day wear. Beyond its own website, Wonderskin has rapidly scaled its digitally-native model to become a Top 5 ranking brand in its category, while also expanding to beauty retail doors globally.

For Wonderskin, entry into Sephora represents not only a retail milestone but also the fulfillment of a long-standing request from its passionate customer base.

"We're incredibly proud to be considered for such a unique opportunity within Sephora, especially in a section that perfectly reflects the way our community first discovered us, through social virality," said Michael Malinksky, Co-Founder and CEO of Wonderskin. "Our loyal fans have been asking us for years when they could find Wonderskin in retail in the US, and we couldn't imagine a better home than Sephora for our first drop. This is just the beginning of an exciting partnership with Sephora worldwide."

Starting September 26, Wonderskin's Wonder Blading Lip Stains in six shades, including Whimsical, Charming, Lovely, XoXo, Romance, Divine will be available at select Sephora stores nationwide and for purchase on Sephora.com.

About Wonderskin

Launched in 2020, Wonderskin is a next-generation beauty brand known for creating high-performance, long-lasting products that challenge traditional beauty norms. Anchored by its viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque, the brand delivers science-backed formulas that empower consumers to express their style with ease and confidence. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Wonderskin continues to lead the charge in redefining modern beauty.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

