WONDERSPACES LAUNCHES COMMUNITY PROGRAMS IN AUSTIN

Award-winning VR experiences presented Sundays at dadaLab

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderspaces, presenters of immersive art in Austin since July 2020, announced the launch of several community initiatives including a new Sunday Virtual Reality (VR) Film Series.

After welcoming over one million visitors and being named USA Today 10Best's Best Immersive Art Experience for the second year in a row, Wonderspaces is focused on deepening ties within the Austin community.

VR Sundays

Wonderspaces is proud to present award-winning VR films and experiences every Sunday at immersive art studio dadaLab, with a new film each month.

Tickets are $16 for General Admission, $12 for children under 13, and $10 for Wonderspaces members. Showtimes start on the hour, 10am - 5pm.

The schedule:



September: Paper Birds by Frederico Carlini and German Heller

and

October: Gloomy Eyes Fernando Maldonado and Jorge Tereso



November: Spheres by Eliza McNitt



January: Madrid Noir by James A. Castillo

Tickets for the first four films will be on sale starting August 30 at https://austin.wonderspaces.com/tickets . Dates and films past January to be announced.

Images from the Wonderspaces VR Film Series at dadaLab. More information about the films is available here .

Updated membership

Wonderspaces refreshed its membership program to make it easier than ever to visit again and again. Under the new plan, membership offers unlimited visits for one year for the member, discounts on tickets for accompanying guests, at the bar, on merch, and on other Wonderspaces shows including the VR Film Series at dadaLab. At $60 per Annual Membership, Wonderspaces members can start saving before the end of their second visit to the ever-changing show.

Community fundraisers

Wonderspaces is committed to donating tickets to local 501c3 organizations looking to fundraise and is on track to help Austin non-profits raise over $10k by the end of the year. Any Austin-area 501c3 non-profits are welcome to reach out to [email protected] to participate.

ABOUT WONDERSPACES:

Wonderspaces Austin operates year-round with an evolving lineup of immersive and interactive art.

To learn more, visit wonderspaces.com , @wonderspacesaustin on social media, or contact [email protected].

ABOUT DADALAB:

Located at located at 2008 Alexander Ave in Austin, DadaLab is an immersive art studio and event space for people working at the intersection of art, design, and technology.

For more information, visit https://www.dadalab.art/ or @dadaLab.io on social media.

SOURCE Wonderspaces