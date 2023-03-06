WONDERSPACES OPENS AT TELUS SPARK SCIENCE CENTRE
Seven-month exhibition in Calgary is its first international show
CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderspaces is announcing a partnership with TELUS Spark Science Centre to collaborate on an exhibition of experiential art in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The eight-month exhibition of nine extraordinary artworks opens March 6, 2023.
The featured artwork includes
- Body Paint by Memo Akten
- Sweepers Clock by Maarten Baas
- Plume by Ian Brill
- Blooms by John Edmark
- Virata Rupa by Matt Elson
- The Last Word by Illegal Art
- Micromonumental Mapping: The Essence of Creation by Limelight
- On a Human Scale by Matthew Matthew
- Thank You Bags by Reed van Brunschot
"With mesmerizing, interactive installations that weave together science, technology and art, Wonderspaces will inspire our guests, supercharge their curiosity and prompt some great conversations," said Kyle Corner, Director of Creative Experiences, TELUS Spark Science Centre. "We're honored to host the international debut of the Wonderspaces traveling exhibit and are excited to share this unique experience with the community."
The upcoming exhibition is the start of its ACCESS program, an initiative to collaborate with institutions, companies, and events on the presentation of experiential art.
"We're excited to partner with TELUS Spark Science Centre to advance its mission to entertain people of all ages through creative encounters with science and technology, as we extend the reach of our partner artists," said Wonderspaces President Jason Shin.
About Wonderspaces
Based in Los Angeles, Wonderspaces has been presenting extraordinary and accessible art to new audiences through ticketed shows since 2017 and currently operates shows year-round in Scottsdale, Philadelphia, and Austin. The upcoming collaboration with TELUS Spark Science Centre is Wonderspaces' first international show.
To learn more about Wonderspaces ACCESS program, visit https:// wonderspaces.com/access or contact Wonderspaces President Jason Shin at [email protected].
About TELUS Spark Science Centre
TELUS Spark Science Centre, a registered educational charity, exists to entertain and inspire people of all ages through creative encounters with science, engineering, technology, math, and the arts. With roots that go back to 1967 and the opening of the Calgary Centennial Planetarium, Spark is a leader in science education programming and science communications. It is also home to one of the largest dome theatres in western Canada, five large science galleries, and a 15-acre park including a playground built around the science of the developing brain. Learn more about Spark at www.sparkscience.ca.
