WonderWorld NYC Pop-Up Art Museum Opens in Brooklyn June 29: Follow Alice Down the Rabbit Hole in This Next Chapter

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderWorld NYC proudly presents the next chapter of stories in this mythical realm which have never been told before. This chapter, completely different from last year's, will not only deconstruct the original story but will also add more exciting and intriguing episodes, alongside more immersive and interactive experiences which will blow visitors' mind away. WonderWorld NYC invites everyone to rewrite their own story and join this one-of-a-kind adventure.

This year's WonderWorld NYC pop-up museum "Alice in Wonderland for NYC" experience is 8,000 square feet of a cool connected maze of fairytale installations from ancient Roman times to modern New York City. This non-stop art exhibit and magical playground provide visitors with a unique experience of photography and adventure for solo influencers to friends, couples and families alike. WonderWorld goers can choose their tour - from new mirror room installations with swiveling space-like chairs to a moon-like celeb experience shot and a true mushroom escape to another playworld. And of course - to take a trip to the WonderWorld signature NYC Apple sanctuary.

Get a sneak peek of what WonderWorld NYC set designer and Creative Director James Heish has to share about what to expect from the #MyWonder #WonderworldNYC experience.

"WonderWorld is a place for the naïve. It's a cradle of dreams and a story that never ends. It all begins with a girl named Alice, who accidentally fell down a rabbit hole into a world of fantasy filled with peculiar creatures. She meets wondrous beings that only existed in her imagination. Nothing makes sense in this world of wonder. It is here where the adventure begins," says Heish.

"Alice's adventures in this whimsical land didn't end so quickly. After many years of hard work and dedication, the WonderWorld team has made a remarkable discovery. They have found many uncharted lands within this world. Lands which no one has ever visited and remain intact. These lands of mystery await!"

The full WonderWorld NYC designer team includes Cali D. Kurlan, Chuanjiao Yu, Daria Zhestryreva, Julia Sub, Michelle Nguyen, Velvet Florals and Yihua Wang.

Join the WonderWorld NYC Countdown on IG at https://www.instagram.com/wonderworldspace/ and reserve a spot on June 29 with pre-sale ticket deals at http://www.wonderworldspace.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: JS Media

Contact Person: Jasmine Sandler

Email: jasmine@jasminesandler.com

Phone: 347-527-5100

WonderWorld NYC Address

61 North 9th Street

Brooklyn NY

City: New York

State: NY 10012

Country: United States

Website: http://www.wonderworldspace.com/

