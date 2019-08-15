Wondery's Hit Podcast, Dr. Death, Expands In 7 Local Languages Distributed Globally, In An Industry First

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondery, the largest independent podcast publisher in the world, is once again reshaping the podcasts landscape with their simultaneous release of Dr. Death in seven local languages, strategically distributed across key global markets.

Wondery's Dr. Death podcast launched in September 2018 and quickly earned listener and industry acclaim, including Podtrac's recognition as the #1 podcast of 2018. With over 50 million downloads in 200+ countries, this overnight blockbuster will now be available to a wider international audience with releases in German, French, Mandarin, Neutral Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Portuguese and Korean. Dr. Death is the first and only podcast to get translated to multiple local languages.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Laura Beil, Dr. Death is the universally gripping story of trust and vulnerability. A charming, renowned surgeon skillfully gains the trust of 33 patients who are all maimed or killed on his operating table. Patients have nowhere to turn but to a medical system that fails to protect them. Laura Beil adds, "This story takes a look at the medical system that failed to protect its patients, and I think that's why it will resonate globally with listeners, because we're all going to be patients at some point."

Wondery is working with premium global platform partner Apple Podcasts to launch this industry first in Europe, Asia and South & Central America. Simultaneously, Wondery has announced distribution deals with Ximalaya, the largest direct-to-consumer streaming audio platform in China and Podbbang, the largest direct-to-consumer streaming audio platform in Korea.

Wondery also concluded advertising representation deals with Audio.Ad for Latin America and Brazil, and Bertelsmann units Ad Alliance for Germany and Prisma Media for France.

"90% of the world's smartphone users live outside of the US, but only 22% of Wondery's listeners do. Today, that starts to change," said Hernan Lopez, Founder & CEO, Wondery.

Dr. Death is being adapted for television by Universal Content Productions ("UCP"), which also produced the highly successful TV adaptation of Dirty John. The project has high-caliber talent attached including Jamie Dornan, who will play Christopher Duntsch, Alec Baldwin, who will play neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and Christian Slater, who will play vascular surgeon Randall Kirby. Patrick McManus ("Happy") is the writer and executive producer, alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy from Wondery.

About Wondery

Wondery, creator of hits such as Dr. Death, The Shrink Next Door and Business Wars, is both the largest independent and fastest growing company on Podtrac's ranking of top podcast publishers, responsible for the #1 and #2 top new shows in 2018.

Wondery's mission is to bring a world of entertainment and knowledge to our audiences, wherever they listen, by providing listeners with high-quality, emotionally immersive podcasts that allow them to feel the story. With seventeen #1 Apple Podcasts chart topping shows since its 2016 launch, Wondery has gained critical acclaim and commercial success for its immersive approach to sonic storytelling. The world-renowned series Dirty John was adapted into a highly-rated TV series for Bravo and Netflix, and five other series have been optioned for TV by Universal Content Productions, FX and WarnerMedia.

