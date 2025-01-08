Wondfo Brings Fast and Reliable Rapid Testing Solution Brands to CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondfo USA Co., Ltd. ("Wondfo" or "Company"), a leading brand in medical diagnostic testing solutions and technologies, showcased its commitment to the North American market by presenting a diverse range of products at CES 2025. The Wondfo USA WELLlife and Wondfo USA HORMONElife brands offer reliable testing in several areas to keep everyone informed about their health.

With over 30 years of experience in medical diagnostic technologies, Wondfo prides itself on the quality, reliability and timeliness of its solutions. The company operates a dedicated R&D center and manufacturing facility in San Diego and has established a customer service headquarters in Chicago. These strategic investments ensure that both consumers and medical professionals receive the highest level of service. Additionally, by bringing these facilities closer to end-users, Wondfo aims to make diagnosing common illnesses more accessible and affordable.

The benefits of its efforts are delivered to consumers through the Wondfo USA WELLlife and Wondfo USA HORMONElife brands.

WELLlife

WELLlife is a leading brand of rapid testing products from Wondfo USA CO., Ltd. The brand makes health tests easy, fast, and hassle-free with its user-friendly test kits, putting reliable testing within reach for everyone. Its flagship product, the WELLlife COVID-19/Influenza A&B Home Test, offers an accurate way to test for COVID-19, Flu A and B at home

Delivering results in just 10 minutes, the WELLlife test kit features industry-leading accuracy, with a Positive Percent Agreement (PPA) of over 85% across all three viral targets. Its extended five-day testing window provides users with ample time to make informed decisions about treatment and recovery.

Authorized under the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization, the WELLlife test kit is a dependable initial screening tool for the flu without the need for a doctor's visit. Requiring only a single nasal swab, it is designed to be simple and user-friendly for everyone, including the elderly and parents with young children.

HORMONElife

In parallel with WELLlife, HORMONElife offers an integrated system to support individuals in managing their hormone and reproductive health by combining at-home hormone tests with an AI-enabled smartphone app.

Made with Wondfo's hallmark quality, HORMONElife provides accurate at-home testing in four areas: pregnancy, ovulation, progesterone, and menopause. In addition to reliable test results, users can access precise predictions for fertility and menstrual cycles through the HORMONElife APP. The app also includes features to help users plan ahead for their pregnancy and track their period and ovulation days—all of which are designed to assist users in better managing their hormone levels.

"Wondfo will continue to invest in improving the quality of health management in North America. Taking control of our health should be simple, accessible, and affordable, all three of which guide our innovations. We remain committed to providing high-quality, widely available healthcare solutions that deliver value to both consumers and healthcare professionals. Through our WELLlife and HORMONElife brands, we remove the stress from falling ill with reliable, easy-to-use diagnostic tools. We stay true to our goal of supporting better decision-making and improving overall well-being for consumers across North America," said Elaine Zhang, Vice President of Strategic Marketing from Wondfo USA.

About Wondfo USA

Wondfo USA Co., Ltd. headquartered in Bolingbrook, lL, is a leading provider of point-of-care tests for rapid diagnostic and chronic disease management solutions to support the health and well-being of people and pets everywhere. Wondfo is dedicated to consistently expanding its product portfolio to meet increasing clinical and diagnostic needs

