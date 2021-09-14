Wondr Gaming announces the appointment of veteran media executive Rob Frohling as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran media executive, Rob Frohling, as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Frohling joins Wondr from Enthusiast Gaming, where he was Vice-President, National Advertising and Strategy. Prior to Enthusiast Gaming, Mr. Frohling was Senior Account Executive - Digital Media Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Sony Pictures Entertainment – having previously worked for NFL Network and CBS Television Studios.

Based in Los Angeles, as Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Frohling will lead Wondr's sales team. He'll be working with some of the largest film and gaming studios, multinational beverage, quick serve restaurant, telcos, banking, and insurance companies, to generate revenue for Wondr's media, NFT, and loyalty & rewards business.

"Rob has 20+ years of experience as a media executive, working for and with some of the largest studios and brands in sports and gaming. His strong relationships with multinational brands and studios will be a complete game changer for Wondr Gaming, and we are incredibly excited to welcome him to our executive team." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

"I am honored to be joining Wondr Gaming to help accelerate the growth of the Company. We have the unique opportunity to revolutionize the gaming world through mutually beneficial partnerships with blue-chip brands, publishers, and studios, by delivering great content and experiences to millions of millennial and Gen Z gamers. I believe the Company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on its foundation, innovate for the future, and grow its ecosystem. I couldn't be more excited to help Wondr further scale the business with it's amazing team, market-leading technology, and the support of a passionate, fast-growing audience base." – Rob Frohling, Chief Revenue Officer, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

Related Links

https://wondrgaming.com/

