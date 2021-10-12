Wondr Gaming enters into strategic partnership with Gamelancer to sell media across its 20+ owned and operated channels, boasting over 800,000,000 monthly views and 19,500,000+ followers

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with gaming industry leader Gamelancer to sell media across its vast network – which includes 20+ channels, 19,500,000+ followers, and over 800,000,000 monthly views. With the Gamelancer network, growing at an average of 60,000-100,000 followers daily, joining Wondr's 163,000,000 follower influencer network, this combined media offering will drive significant revenue for both organizations.

Wondr's media sales and partnerships team has deep relationships across the global sports and media landscape, having worked with some of the largest studios, agencies, leagues, and brands on the planet. With sales teams in Los Angeles and New York, Wondr will drive revenue selling across the Gamelancer + Wondr network. The combined Gamelancer + Wondr offering will create a unique revenue generating media network in the gaming market – selling media programmatically and direct via curated content campaigns featuring professional gamers, athletes, and some of the most popular musicians in the world.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Gamelancer. What their team has built provides access to the global gaming community for our sports, music, and gaming brand clients. We have a growing roster of athletes, musicians, gamers, and influencers that will be featured in brand-partnered content presented across the Gamelancer + Wondr network. Matched with the programmatic media offering, this partnership will provide a significant revenue boost to both Wondr and Gamelancer. It's a gamechanger for our organization and we are humbled by the opportunity to partner with the bright minds at Gamelancer." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

"Our entire team is beyond excited to partner with Wondr Gaming. We feel this is the start of an amazing, long-lasting relationship between Gamelancer and Wondr to drive immense value. Both of our organizations are innovative and aligned with where the gaming industry is headed. We couldn't think of a better strategic partnership to build long lasting value for our companies and brands looking to access the Gen-Z and gaming network on social, all the while making a huge impact on the gaming space." – Razvan Romanescu, Co-Founder & CEO, Gamelancer

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About Gamelancer

Gamelancer is a Gen-Z gaming network, with over 19.5 million fans and upwards of 800 million monthly video views across its owned and operated channels. Gamelancer focuses on bringing innovation into the gaming world, having developed a unique platform that is designed to simplify audio connectivity between gamers and elevate the overall online gaming experience.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

