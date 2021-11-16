Wondr Gaming enters into US$75,000 paid media agreement with a leading crypto miner, to educate GenZ & Millennial gamers on the growing world of crypto mining

Crypto mining company engages Wondr Gaming to educate GenZ & Millenial gaming audience on the future of crypto mining, via US$75,000 paid media campaign, across Wondr media network, beginning November 2021 through February 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") an entertainment company uniting brands and the global gaming community through its loyalty, NFT (sports.WondrNFT.com), and growing media network, announces that it has entered into a US$75,000 paid media engagement with a leading crypto mining company.

"Our media network, in partnership with GameLancer, reaches nearly 1 billion monthly views via 20+ owned and operated channels, with users predominantly located in North America, Australia and the UK. With over 22 million followers on Instagram, Tiktok, and Snapchat, we sell across one of the largest GenZ and Millennial social media networks in gaming. This contract demonstrates the versatility of our business to present and deliver media solutions for clients in a variety of sectors, looking to access the GenZ and Millennial gaming community. Wondr continues to sell multiple campaigns across our partner media network, with many more exciting announcements to come. – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs (sports.WondrNFT.com), and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on gaming, sports and music, and through media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

