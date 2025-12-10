Wondrlab's Hector Powers 350+ Brands, Expands to US & Japan as a Top Global Commerce-Media Platform

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondrlab, India's fastest-growing mar-tech network, announced today that its proprietary commerce-media platform Hector now powers growth for over 350 brands across ecommerce, quick commerce and digital retail, making it one of the most widely adopted deep-tech marketing platforms in the country. In just three years, Hector has grown from an internal innovation initiative to a scaled platform powering over USD350 Mn in ad investments for some of India's largest digital-first and enterprise brands, earning recognition as one of Amazon Ad's Top 20 Innovation Partners globally, and the only Indian company to receive this honour.

Hector's platform strength is reinforced by global-grade engineering and compliance, with the product now ISO-certified and SOC-compliant, enabling large enterprise clients to deploy AI-led commerce media with complete data governance and security assurance.

As global demand for AI-driven commerce media accelerates, Wondrlab has expanded Hector into the United States and Japan, with the US emerging as the network's second major growth engine. The sheer size of the market and the faster adoption of deep-tech SaaS platforms, nearly 2X that of India, are powering Hector's momentum and accelerating its scale across US advertisers.

Speaking on Wondrlab's platform-led momentum, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder, Wondrlab Network, said, "Hector's trajectory reaffirms Wondrlab's founding belief that India can create world-class platforms, not as a support function to marketing, but as the primary engine of business transformation. Our platform-first thesis has always been about building scalable IP that delivers real commercial outcomes for brands. The adoption of Hector by over 200 clients, and its expansion into markets like the US and Japan, shows that Indian engineering and product thinking can compete, and win, on a global stage. This is the next chapter of Wondrlab's ambition: creating globally relevant technology out of India, at scale."

Meher Patel, Founder, Neon and Hector AI, added, "Our goal from day one was to build a next-generation commerce-media platform that delivers measurable outcomes at scale. The response from our ecommerce and quick-commerce partners from Amazon, Flipkart to Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto, has been incredible. Taking this technology to markets like the US and Japan is just the beginning of building one of the world's most advanced retail and commerce-media ecosystems from India."

Hector now forms a core pillar of Wondrlab's full-funnel marketing transformation ecosystem. Over the last year, the network has delivered double-digit growth, expanded globally, and seen rising demand across retail, ecommerce, FMCG, fintech and mobility driven by the increasing adoption of scaled, proprietary platforms.

About Wondrlab:

Launched in 2020, Wondrlab's vision is to create a global world-class network from India which encompasses marketing transformation and digital business transformation.

To know more, visit: https://wondrlab.com/

About Hector:

Hector, founded by Neon - a Wondrlab company, is built to scale profitably on Amazon for brands that believe decision-making to optimize campaigns should be methodological and backed by granular data computation that considers all variables to positively impact revenue and ROAS.

To know more: https://qr.hectorai.live/b3197ce0

